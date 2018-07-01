Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Sad to See Ed Davis Agree to Sign with Nets

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both expressed sadness on Twitter on Sunday morning after center Ed Davis agreed to a one-year, $4.4 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis spent the last three seasons stationed in the Blazers frontcourt.

And while he never made particularly heralded contributions—those belonged to the esteemed backcourt tandem—he did quality dirty work down low and averaged 5.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 205 appearances in the Pacific Northwest.

He'll now head to a rebuilding Nets team and slide in as a natural backup behind burgeoning young big man Jarrett Allen.