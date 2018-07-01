Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Sad to See Ed Davis Agree to Sign with Nets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 27: Ed Davis #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers talks to Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum both expressed sadness on Twitter on Sunday morning after center Ed Davis agreed to a one-year, $4.4 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

Davis spent the last three seasons stationed in the Blazers frontcourt.

And while he never made particularly heralded contributions—those belonged to the esteemed backcourt tandem—he did quality dirty work down low and averaged 5.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.7 blocks across 205 appearances in the Pacific Northwest. 

He'll now head to a rebuilding Nets team and slide in as a natural backup behind burgeoning young big man Jarrett Allen. 

