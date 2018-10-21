Report: Julen Lopetegui's 'Days at Real Madrid Are Numbered' Ahead of El Clasico

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Real Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Levante UD at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 20, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui's days at Real Madrid are reportedly "numbered" after Los Blancos suffered their fourth defeat in five matches at home to Levante on Saturday and have an El Clasico clash with Barcelona on the horizon.

Real were two goals down to the Frogs inside 13 minutes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Marca reported the Real coach could be fired imminently, whether it's on Sunday, Monday "or in the next week, or after El Clasico."

Lopetegui will take his side to the Camp Nou on Sunday, where anything but victory would see Real go five league matches without a win. Los Blancos sit fifth in La Liga but could soon fall further, and Marcelo's consolatory strike against Levante was their first goal in four matches.

        

