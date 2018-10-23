SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

0 of 14

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The SEC featured a lot of byes last week as teams got ready for the stretch run. South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia were all idle, and the teams expected to win took care of business, which means there wasn't much of a shake-up in the power rankings.

The only move this week came from Ole Miss, which barely put up a fight in a lopsided loss to Auburn that dropped it a spot.

Once you get that low in the rankings, does that even matter? Everybody at the bottom of the list has a ton left to prove, anyway.

Kentucky won coming off its bye, while Mississippi State couldn't take advantage of the extra preparation against LSU. Alabama romped Tennessee to win its 12th consecutive Third Saturday in October game, and Missouri and Arkansas dispatched of out-of-conference foes.

Let's take a look at the rankings following Week 8 of action.