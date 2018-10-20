B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Bron Debuts Purple 16s, Lance Goes AJ5 and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Bron Debuts Purple 16s, Lance Goes AJ5 and MoreOctober 21, 2018
The NBA's biggest and brightest stars continued to bring serious heat with their sneaker choices Saturday night.
Check out the evening's most eye-popping looks below, as B/R Kicks keeps you up to date on the latest in pregame and in-game fashion.
LeBron James Debuts "King" Court Purple 16s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames makes his Lakers home debut wearing the "King Purple" Nike LeBron 16 👑 https://t.co/6cAefyNvNW
LeBron Arrives for Staples Center Debut in Style
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Home opener. @KingJames arrives wearing the Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1. https://t.co/rOUroNYlBV
Lance Stephenson Gets Colorful; Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma Honor Kobe Bryant
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance with the “Wings” Air Jordan 5, @kylekuzma in the Nike Kobe 4 “Four Rings” and @joshhart wearing the Kobe 9 “Showtime” tonight 🔥 https://t.co/8jshJpxvE4
PJ Tucker Remains the Kicks King
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Detailed look at PJ Tucker wearing the Nike LeBron 2 "Beast" in Los Angeles https://t.co/A1FNmo09xU
Bam Adebayo Goes with Custom Jordans
Derrick Jones Jr. and Malik Monk go Head-to-Head in Kobes
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @TheRea1DJones wearing the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude against the Hornets. 📸: Steve Mitchell https://t.co/IWLgZYQUh0
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AhmadMonk with the “Pit Viper” Nike Kobe 8 against Miami https://t.co/f6LgVyiC9J
Kyrie Irving Flaunts Two Kyrie 4 PEs
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving breaking out another Nike Kyrie 4 PE against New York 👀 https://t.co/SQkCjHBVSE
Markieff Morris Gets Creative with Denim Foams
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @Keefmorris wearing “Denim” Nike Air Foamposite Ones against the Raptors. 📸: Ned Dishman https://t.co/PTc2k0dgXm
John Wall Makes Special Dedication
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JohnWall wearing special Adidas J Wall 1 dedicated to his friend, Miyah, a 6-year-old cancer victim https://t.co/JAkWxWNEJI
Damian Lillard Lights Up Portland Hardwood
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dame_Lillard wearing a Crazy Taxi inspired Adidas Dame 4 tonight https://t.co/RlJMbaIp4x
Rudy Gay Brings Puma Heat
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Triple Black vibes for @RudyGay in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt https://t.co/0qDWn4hqkg
The weekend slate will wrap up Sunday with four games, including a meeting between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers that's sure to be filled with fire.
Simmons (Back Tightness) Will Not Return vs. Magic