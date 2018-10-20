Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Want Loan Deal for Malcom

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly want to take struggling Barcelona winger Malcom on loan during the January transfer window.

The Gunners are identified as the most interested in Malcom, who is also wanted by Serie A side Inter Milan and Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, per Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport (h/t the Daily Star's Callum Vurley).

