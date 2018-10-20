Sasha Banks Returned to the Ring at WWE House Show After Rumors of Back Injury

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

Sasha Banks arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Sasha Banks returned to in-ring action for the first time in over a month at a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine, on Friday night.

WWE tweeted the following photo of The Boss making her entrance:

According to Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com, Banks teamed with Bayley and Dana Brooke to beat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Alicia Fox in a six-woman tag match.

The four-time Raw Women's champion's last match prior to Friday came on the Sept. 3 edition of Raw when she and Bayley defeated Brooke and Ember Moon.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported two weeks ago that Banks' absence was due to a back injury.

She made her return to WWE programming this week on Raw when she and Bayley were in Natalya's corner when she faced Riott.

Although no announcement has been made, WWE seems to be building toward a six-woman tag team match pitting Banks, Bayley and Nattie against the Riott Squad at Evolution on Oct. 28.

Evolution will be the first pay-per-view in WWE history featuring only female competitors.

   

  

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report