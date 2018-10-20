Sasha Banks Returned to the Ring at WWE House Show After Rumors of Back Injury

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Sasha Banks returned to in-ring action for the first time in over a month at a WWE live event in Bangor, Maine, on Friday night.

WWE tweeted the following photo of The Boss making her entrance:

According to Joshua Gagnon of WrestlingInc.com, Banks teamed with Bayley and Dana Brooke to beat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Alicia Fox in a six-woman tag match.

The four-time Raw Women's champion's last match prior to Friday came on the Sept. 3 edition of Raw when she and Bayley defeated Brooke and Ember Moon.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported two weeks ago that Banks' absence was due to a back injury.

She made her return to WWE programming this week on Raw when she and Bayley were in Natalya's corner when she faced Riott.

Although no announcement has been made, WWE seems to be building toward a six-woman tag team match pitting Banks, Bayley and Nattie against the Riott Squad at Evolution on Oct. 28.

Evolution will be the first pay-per-view in WWE history featuring only female competitors.

