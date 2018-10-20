Lakers Rumors: Western Source Likened LA's Signings to 'Adding 4 F--king Urkels'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' flurry of offseason signings after reeling in LeBron James haven't been well received in some corners of the NBA world.

Per ESPN The Magazine's Pablo Torre, one Western Conference source described the additions of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to "adding four f--king Urkels" in reference to the bungling Family Matters character.

The Lakers were given the nickname of the "meme team" due to the antics of their new quartet on the court:

There was hope when free agency began that the Lakers would add two marquee players to their roster. Team president Magic Johnson said he would step down if he didn't turn things around within two years.

Reeling in James was the first step in Los Angeles' rebuilding process, but Paul George opted to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Kawhi Leonard was ultimately traded to the Toronto Raptors.

With the top free agents after James off the board, the Lakers handed out a slew of one-year deals to veterans like Rondo, Stephenson, McGee, Beasley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They did create enough cap space to bring in a max player next summer by agreeing to a buyout with Luol Deng in September.

For now, though, these Lakers with four Urkels will try to get back on track after Thursday's season-opening loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.