Lakers Rumors: Western Source Likened LA's Signings to 'Adding 4 F--king Urkels'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Rajon Rondo #9 JaVale McGee #7 and Lance Stephenson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on at practice at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2018 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' flurry of offseason signings after reeling in LeBron James haven't been well received in some corners of the NBA world. 

Per ESPN The Magazine's Pablo Torre, one Western Conference source described the additions of Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to "adding four f--king Urkels" in reference to the bungling Family Matters character.

The Lakers were given the nickname of the "meme team" due to the antics of their new quartet on the court:

There was hope when free agency began that the Lakers would add two marquee players to their roster. Team president Magic Johnson said he would step down if he didn't turn things around within two years. 

Reeling in James was the first step in Los Angeles' rebuilding process, but Paul George opted to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Kawhi Leonard was ultimately traded to the Toronto Raptors

With the top free agents after James off the board, the Lakers handed out a slew of one-year deals to veterans like Rondo, Stephenson, McGee, Beasley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They did create enough cap space to bring in a max player next summer by agreeing to a buyout with Luol Deng in September. 

For now, though, these Lakers with four Urkels will try to get back on track after Thursday's season-opening loss against the Portland Trail Blazers

Related

    Report: One-and-Done Talks Stalled

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: One-and-Done Talks Stalled

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    How Each MVP Contender Can Win the Award 🏆

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    How Each MVP Contender Can Win the Award 🏆

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Kendrick Lamar Visits Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kendrick Lamar Visits Lakers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Played Fastest Paced of His Career in His Lakers Debut

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Played Fastest Paced of His Career in His Lakers Debut

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll