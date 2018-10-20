Mohamed Salah's Lone Goal Propels Liverpool Past Huddersfield 1-0

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the game to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Egyptian latched onto a penetrative pass from Xherdan Shaqiri to fire past goalkeeper Jonas Lossl after 24 minutes.

Huddersfield had chances to level the match and came closest through Jonathan Hogg, who smashed a shot from range against the woodwork.

The result means Liverpool move into second place in the table, level on points with leaders Manchester City, while Huddersfield are just a point off the bottom.

Liverpool Won't Win Title Relying Solely on Salah to Score



Salah ended his recent goal drought with a low shot across goal to beat Lossl and remind fans of his class.

The strike was his 50th for English clubs in just 83 games:

The forward spurned another good chance in the second half with a shot that whistled past the post in a game of few clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Former England striker Gary Lineker offered his view of Salah:

The goal was just Salah's fourth in the Premier League this season, which shows Liverpool cannot rely solely on the Egyptian to fire their title challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side need their other attacking players to ease the pressure on Salah, and former Liverpool striker John Aldridge was not impressed with the team's attacking play:

It's still an important win for the Reds, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and are keeping pace at the top of the table.

Shaqiri Is No Meme—His Creativity Will Be Vital to Liverpool's Success

Shaqiri once again showed his creativity and took the chance to impress in the absences of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Mane was missing through injury, while Firmino was left on the bench.

The Switzerland international unlocked Huddersfield's defence with an incisive pass to Salah for the opening goal.

ESPN FC's Glenn Price praised Shaqiri for his contribution:

The midfielder looked Liverpool's best source of inspiration throughout the match. He looked to link up with Salah and displayed good vision, and his assist was his second in his last two Liverpool outings.

An image of the Swiss international on the day he signed for the club in the summer became a meme with supporters, but he has shown his value to them on the pitch as well.

Liverpool's lack of squad depth was a weakness last season, but Shaqiri looks an astute signing who will add to their attacking options.

What's Next?

Huddersfield are in Premier League action on Saturday at Watford. Liverpool play Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.