Jerry Jones Would 'Piggyback' Jeff Bezos to NFL for Him to Buy Seattle Seahawks

If the Seattle Seahawks are put up for sale, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows who he would like to buy the team.

Speaking to The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas, Jones said of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, "I'd carry him piggyback to get him to the NFL."

The Seahawks are currently in limbo following the death of owner Paul Allen at the age of 65 on Monday due to complications related to non-Hodgkin lymphoma.



Vrentas noted Seattle's succession plan remains unknown at this point, but Allen's sister, Jody, doesn't have interest in running either the Seahawks or Portland Trail Blazers.

Bezos lives in Seattle, has business ties with the NFL thanks to Amazon Prime's streaming rights to Thursday night games and is the world's richest person, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $167 billion.

The Carolina Panthers were the most recent NFL franchise sold, with hedge fund manager David Tepper making the purchase in May for a league-record $2.2 billion.

The Seahawks are valued at $2.58 billion.