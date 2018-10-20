Ross Barkley Saves Chelsea in 2-2 Draw with Anthony Martial, Manchester United

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Ross Barkley scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Chelsea against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to preserve the Blues' unbeaten Premier League record.

Antonio Rudiger took advantage of some poor defending from the Red Devils to head the hosts in front midway through the first half.

However, the visitors improved after the break and levelled when Martial pounced on a loose ball and fired home 10 minutes into the second half.

The French forward then curled home his second in the 73rd minute after good work from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils looked set for victory until Barkley fired home from close range in the sixth minute of added time to secure a point.

What's Next?

Chelsea take on BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Manchester United face Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.