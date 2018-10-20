Ross Barkley Saves Chelsea in 2-2 Draw with Anthony Martial, Manchester United

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 20, 2018

Chelsea's English midfielder Ross Barkley vies with Manchester United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 20, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Ross Barkley scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for Chelsea against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to preserve the Blues' unbeaten Premier League record.

Antonio Rudiger took advantage of some poor defending from the Red Devils to head the hosts in front midway through the first half.

However, the visitors improved after the break and levelled when Martial pounced on a loose ball and fired home 10 minutes into the second half.

The French forward then curled home his second in the 73rd minute after good work from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils looked set for victory until Barkley fired home from close range in the sixth minute of added time to secure a point.

   

What's Next?

Chelsea take on BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Manchester United face Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday at Old Trafford.

       

