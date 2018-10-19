Kawhi Leonard Drops 31 Points on Celtics in Impressive Performance in Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts after sinking a basket during the second half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Through two games, Kawhi Leonard seems to be settling in nicely with the Toronto Raptors.

After scoring 24 points in the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Leonard went off for 31 in a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday. 

Leonard has posted a double-double in each of his first two games with the Raptors. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest after playing just nine games with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18 due to a quad injury. 

Despite finishing last season with the Eastern Conference's best record at 59-23, the Raptors made the bold decision to trade franchise stalwart DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for Leonard and Danny Green. 

The early returns must have the Raptors believing they will get over the hump in the playoffs, especially with LeBron James playing in the Western Conference. 

Based on what he did to the Celtics, a healthy and motivated Leonard could put himself back in the NBA MVP picture after back-to-back top-three finishes in 2015-16 and 2016-17. 

