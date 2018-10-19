Kawhi Leonard Drops 31 Points on Celtics in Impressive Performance in Win

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Through two games, Kawhi Leonard seems to be settling in nicely with the Toronto Raptors.

After scoring 24 points in the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Leonard went off for 31 in a 113-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Right Arrow Icon

Leonard has posted a double-double in each of his first two games with the Raptors. The 27-year-old is averaging 27.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest after playing just nine games with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18 due to a quad injury.

Despite finishing last season with the Eastern Conference's best record at 59-23, the Raptors made the bold decision to trade franchise stalwart DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for Leonard and Danny Green.

The early returns must have the Raptors believing they will get over the hump in the playoffs, especially with LeBron James playing in the Western Conference.

Based on what he did to the Celtics, a healthy and motivated Leonard could put himself back in the NBA MVP picture after back-to-back top-three finishes in 2015-16 and 2016-17.