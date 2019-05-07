Warriors News: Andre Iguodala Suffered Knee Injury in Game 4 Loss to Rockets

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala suffered a knee injury in the closing moments of Monday's 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Iguodala said he "hyperextended" his left knee after Rockets guard Chris Paul undercut his leg following a missed free throw by James Harden with 10 seconds remaining.

Iggy was seen with a large ice pack on his knee, and he also had a noticeable limp, per Slater.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the injury is "believed to be minor," but members of the Warriors informed him they thought Paul made "a dirty play."



After averaging just 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the regular season, Iguodala has taken his play to another level in the playoffs with averages of 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Now in his 15th NBA season, Iguodala's body has started to show the wear and tear of having so many miles on it. The 35-year-old missed at least 17 games three times in the previous five seasons, and he sat out 14 games during the 2018-19 regular season.

When Iguodala does play, he remains an integral part of Golden State's defense. The former All-Star posted tied for fifth on the team with 1.8 defensive win shares during the regular season despite averaging just over 23 minutes per game.

The Warriors remain stacked in the starting lineup with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green leading the charge. Their overall depth has taken a hit with DeMarcus Cousins on the shelf, and losing Iguodala would be a potentially big blow.

If Iguodala is unable to play in Game 5 against Houston on Wednesday, Alfonzo McKinnie and Shaun Livingston figure to see extended playing time as Golden State looks to take a 3-2 series lead.