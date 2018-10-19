Zion Williamson Electric, Leads White Past Blue in Duke's Countdown to Craziness

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Freshman forward Zion Williamson led the White team to a 44-39 win over the Blue team in Duke's Blue-White Scrimmage as part of Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday night.

Williamson led the White team with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Freshman forward RJ Barrett led all scorers with 23 points for the Blue team.

Barrett made nine of his 19 attempts, taking more than half of the 37 shots attempted by the Blue team. He also recorded two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

There was no shortage of excitement prior to the game, especially when Williamson was introduced to Blue Devils fans for the first time, as seen in this video courtesy of Carolina Blitz:

Williamson is best known for his thunderous dunks, and he put on an entertaining display in that regard both before and during the scrimmage.

WNCN's Arran Andersen tweeted video of Williamson throwing down a monster jam as part of the layup line:

Also, sports reporter Lawrence Davis III provided video of Williamson completing a pregame alley-oop:

Williamson showed that his dunking ability is also useful during games, and he fired up the Cameron Crazies in the process.

Barstool Blue Devils captured a pair of impressive, in-game dunks delivered by Williamson, including one on a fast break:

Later in the 20-minute exhibition, Williamson gathered a head of steam and caused the Blue team to clear out of the paint before hammering a dunk home:

Throughout the scrimmage, Williamson and Barrett went tit for tat, much to the delight of the Duke faithful in attendance.

Williamson is among the most ballyhooed freshmen to ever arrive at Duke, as 247Sports rated him a 5-star prospect and the No. 5 overall player in his class.

Barrett, meanwhile, was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2018 by 247Sports.

While Williamson and Barrett showed Friday why they figure to be the biggest keys to Duke's success in 2018-19, they weren't the only standout performers.

Freshman forward Cam Reddish produced 13 points for the Blue team, and junior forward Javin DeLaurier added 10 points for the White team.

Duke's first opportunity to play against opposing competition will come Tuesday when it hosts reigning CIAA national champion Virginia Union in an exhibition contest.