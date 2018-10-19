Jimmy Butler, Tom Thibodeau Booed by Home Fans vs. Cavaliers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau dispute a call in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in Minneapolis. With Jimmy Butler's status still unresolved, coach Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves head toward the season coming off the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 14 years but carrying yet a still-cloudy outlook despite the super-max contract Karl-Anthony Towns. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves fans haven't taken too kindly to the recent actions of All-Star Jimmy Butler and head coach Tom Thibodeau. 

Prior to the T-Wolves' home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Butler and Thibodeau received a chorus of boos from the Target Center crowd during introductions:

The fans didn't stop voicing their opinion when the game started. Baseball Prospectus' Aaron Gleeman noted Butler was being booed every time he touched the ball. 

Butler has been seeking a trade from the Timberwolves, but the team has kept the 29-year-old on the roster to start the regular season. 

Thibodeau, who also serves as Minnesota's president of basketball operations, was unable to convince Butler to change his stance on wanting to leave the organization. 

Despite the apparent bad blood between Butler and the Timberwolves, the four-time All-Star isn't holding out. He scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Wednesday's season-opening loss against the San Antonio Spurs. 

