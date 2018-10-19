Report: Chris Jericho, Jim Ross Launching New Wrestling Company

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Legendary wrestler Chris Jericho and WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross are reportedly working together to start a new wrestling promotion.

According to Brad Davis of SEScoops, Jericho and Ross are also partnering with well-known wrestling agent Barry Bloom on the project. Bloom represents both Jericho and JR.

Davis added that Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. owner Shahid Khan and his family are in line to provide financial backing for the promotion.

Jericho is reportedly reaching out to talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling to gauge their interest, while Ross is speaking with WWE performers since his WWE contract is set to expire soon.

Per Davis, Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks and Hangman Page are among those who have already committed to the company.

Jericho, Ross and Co. are reportedly in talks with AXS TV for a television deal given that it already airs NJPW and will soon air Women of Wrestling.

According to Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, however, an AXS TV representative said Friday regarding the report, "There's no truth to the AXS TV component."

If the company gets off the ground, it would be another feather in Jericho's cap with regard to his recent success outside WWE.

While Jericho has done some work with WWE over the past year, he is a free agent who has wrestled for New Japan and is the current IWGP Intercontinental champion.

He also appeared at the All In pay-per-view to attack Kenny Omega and challenge him to a match on his upcoming cruise.

Davis noted that the current plan is for the promotion to launch in late 2019 or early 2020.



