B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: KD Mismatching KD11, Kyrie Special PE, More on Oct. 19

Players around the NBA continued to bring the fire with their shoe game as the first week of the 2018-19 season rolled Friday night.

As you'd expect, there were plenty of awesome, unique designs on display with several star-studded teams in action as part of the nine-game schedule, including the two-time reigning champion Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

D'Angelo Russell Honors Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali

Jimmy Butler Found Kicks to Match His Camouflage Look

Butler Probably Had an Easier Time Picking Out His Air Jordans for the Game

Kyrie Irving Rocking a Touch of Gold on Nike Kyrie 4

Kyrie Didn't Stop There, Switching It Up for Game Time

Jayson Tatum Challenging Kyrie For Celtics Shoe Supremacy

Royce O'Neale Arrives in Contender for Night's Cleanest Pair

Kawhi Leonard Showing Off the Jumpman

Anthony Davis Putting the Nike Kobe A.D. on Display

Karl-Anthony Towns with the "Black Cement" Vibe

Chandler Parsons Shows Fashion Sense in Nike LeBron Icon

Malik Monk Getting Aggressive in the Nike 7 Kobe "Shark"

Jaren Jackson Jr. with a Colorful Set of KD11 "Academy" Kicks

Derrick Rose Rolling with the Classic All-White Look for Adidas

Rookie Trae Young Showing His Shoe Game Is Already Strong in The Harden B/E 2

Terry Rozier Put the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt in the Spotlight

Taurean Prince Opted for the Air Jordan 3 "Free Throw Line"

Kevin Durant Brought Out a Mix-And-Match Version of the Nike KD11

Did Montrezl Harrell Win the Night with the "Bruce Lee?"

The NBA superstars will be back out in full force Saturday with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers battling James Harden and the Houston Rockets in King James' home debut for L.A.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the other teams that will be on the floor showcasing their high-end kicks.