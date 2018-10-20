B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: KD Mismatching KD11, Kyrie Special PE, More on Oct. 19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: The shoes worn by Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during warm up, prior to the first half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Players around the NBA continued to bring the fire with their shoe game as the first week of the 2018-19 season rolled Friday night.

As you'd expect, there were plenty of awesome, unique designs on display with several star-studded teams in action as part of the nine-game schedule, including the two-time reigning champion Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

                

D'Angelo Russell Honors Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali

                      

Jimmy Butler Found Kicks to Match His Camouflage Look

                    

Butler Probably Had an Easier Time Picking Out His Air Jordans for the Game

                    

Kyrie Irving Rocking a Touch of Gold on Nike Kyrie 4

                 

Kyrie Didn't Stop There, Switching It Up for Game Time

                       

Jayson Tatum Challenging Kyrie For Celtics Shoe Supremacy

                        

Royce O'Neale Arrives in Contender for Night's Cleanest Pair

                        

Kawhi Leonard Showing Off the Jumpman

                        

Anthony Davis Putting the Nike Kobe A.D. on Display

                      

Karl-Anthony Towns with the "Black Cement" Vibe

                             

Chandler Parsons Shows Fashion Sense in Nike LeBron Icon

                    

Malik Monk Getting Aggressive in the Nike 7 Kobe "Shark"

                       

Jaren Jackson Jr. with a Colorful Set of KD11 "Academy" Kicks

                     

Derrick Rose Rolling with the Classic All-White Look for Adidas

                   

Rookie Trae Young Showing His Shoe Game Is Already Strong in The Harden B/E 2

                     

Terry Rozier Put the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt in the Spotlight

                         

Taurean Prince Opted for the Air Jordan 3 "Free Throw Line"

                    

Kevin Durant Brought Out a Mix-And-Match Version of the Nike KD11

                     

Did Montrezl Harrell Win the Night with the "Bruce Lee?"

                             

The NBA superstars will be back out in full force Saturday with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers battling James Harden and the Houston Rockets in King James' home debut for L.A.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the other teams that will be on the floor showcasing their high-end kicks.

Related

    Report: Westbrook (Knee) Out vs. Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Westbrook (Knee) Out vs. Clippers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Power Rankings to Start the Season 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Power Rankings to Start the Season 📈

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala (Calf) Out vs. Jazz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala (Calf) Out vs. Jazz

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Reason to Tune into Every NBA Team's Games This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Reason to Tune into Every NBA Team's Games This Season

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report