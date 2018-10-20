B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: KD Mismatching KD11, Kyrie Special PE, More on Oct. 19

B/R Kicks X NBA Nightly: KD Mismatching KD11, Kyrie Special PE, More on Oct. 19October 20, 2018
Players around the NBA continued to bring the fire with their shoe game as the first week of the 2018-19 season rolled Friday night.
As you'd expect, there were plenty of awesome, unique designs on display with several star-studded teams in action as part of the nine-game schedule, including the two-time reigning champion Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.
D'Angelo Russell Honors Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali
Jimmy Butler Found Kicks to Match His Camouflage Look
Aaron Goodyear @acgoodyear
Jimmy Butler has entered the building for tonight’s #Minnesota @Timberwolves game vs #Cleveland @cavs #NBA @WCCO https://t.co/rcFgHlVhZ5
Butler Probably Had an Easier Time Picking Out His Air Jordans for the Game
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JimmyButler wearing the Air Jordan 31 Low "Quai 54" against Cleveland https://t.co/07NQTXeQg6
Kyrie Irving Rocking a Touch of Gold on Nike Kyrie 4
NBA @NBA
Kyrie Irving takes the floor for pregame work. #CUsRise #NBAKicks 🕓: 8pm/et 📺: ESPN https://t.co/cIip5MR42Q
Kyrie Didn't Stop There, Switching It Up for Game Time
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving wants the S P O T L I G H T 👀🔥 📸 @_KishanMistry https://t.co/y12br2jElk
Jayson Tatum Challenging Kyrie For Celtics Shoe Supremacy
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving arrives in the Nike Cortez and @JayTatum0 wearing the Don C x Air Jordan 2 https://t.co/s2ylZG8Pji
Royce O'Neale Arrives in Contender for Night's Cleanest Pair
Kawhi Leonard Showing Off the Jumpman
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kawhileonard in the Air Jordan 32 Low “Last Shot” against Boston https://t.co/T6Pjycq89b
Anthony Davis Putting the Nike Kobe A.D. on Display
Karl-Anthony Towns with the "Black Cement" Vibe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KarlTowns arrives wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" tonight https://t.co/knyW3xskaF
Chandler Parsons Shows Fashion Sense in Nike LeBron Icon
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ChandlerParsons in the @johnelliottco x Nike LeBron Icon https://t.co/nB2AVTOnIc
Malik Monk Getting Aggressive in the Nike 7 Kobe "Shark"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AhmadMonk wearing the Nike Kobe 7 "Shark" against Orlando https://t.co/tbfcvpkQ46
Jaren Jackson Jr. with a Colorful Set of KD11 "Academy" Kicks
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jarenjacksonjr going with the Nike KD11 “The Academy” vs. Atlanta https://t.co/YyeRwp3DUS
Derrick Rose Rolling with the Classic All-White Look for Adidas
Rookie Trae Young Showing His Shoe Game Is Already Strong in The Harden B/E 2
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheTraeYoung wearing the custom Adidas Harden B/E 2 by @Kickstradomis ❄️ https://t.co/y5WHgIwetX
Terry Rozier Put the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt in the Spotlight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@T_Rozzay3 in the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt against Toronto https://t.co/yw4WaQNzmb
Taurean Prince Opted for the Air Jordan 3 "Free Throw Line"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@taureanprince wearing the Air Jordan 3 "Free Throw Line" against Memphis 👀🔥 https://t.co/6kSUFaFX9V
Kevin Durant Brought Out a Mix-And-Match Version of the Nike KD11
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 went with the mismatching colorways of the KD11 🔥 https://t.co/ynyufiErME
Did Montrezl Harrell Win the Night with the "Bruce Lee?"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Detailed look at @MONSTATREZZ in the BAIT x Reebok Kamikaze II "Bruce Lee" against the Thunder 👀 https://t.co/MZjtNTQcMx
The NBA superstars will be back out in full force Saturday with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers battling James Harden and the Houston Rockets in King James' home debut for L.A.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the other teams that will be on the floor showcasing their high-end kicks.
