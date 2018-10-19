Daniel Cormier Trying out for WWE Commentary Job After UFC 230 Fight vs. Lewis

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier announced Friday he is heading to Orlando, Florida, after UFC 230 to try out for a WWE commentary position, according to Mike Bohn of MMAjunkie.

Per Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, Cormier said his tryout was postponed due to his UFC 230 fight against Derrick Lewis: "If I didn't have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team. Because of the fight, I had to push it back. There may be some DC in WWE s--t coming. After the fight, I'll go to Orlando and do my tryout."

UFC announced this month that Cormier's first defense of the UFC heavyweight title will come against Lewis at UFC 230 on Nov. 3.

The 39-year-old Cormier is a longtime professional wrestling fan who discussed his love of the sport during an appearance on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness with former WWE Superstars Edge and Christian last year.

Cormier became the UFC heavyweight champion in July when he beat Stipe Miocic by knockout at UFC 226.

After his victory, Cormier was confronted and pushed by former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is preparing for a return to UFC, but he is also still involved with WWE, as he dropped the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August.

Lesnar is also scheduled to face Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match for the universal title at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2.

If UFC moves forward with a Cormier vs. Lesnar fight in 2019, Cormier becoming a WWE announcer could be an ideal way to cross-promote and get eyes on both products leading up to it.

