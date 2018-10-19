NFL Rumors: Browns Trade Carlos Hyde to Jaguars with Leonard Fournette Injured

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Carlos Hyde #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the terms of the trade:

Hyde, 28, has rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season and will give the Jaguars additional backfield depth alongside T.J. Yeldon with Leonard Fournette set to miss his third straight game because of a hamstring injury. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

