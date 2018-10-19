NFL Rumors: Browns Trade Carlos Hyde to Jaguars with Leonard Fournette Injured

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the terms of the trade:

Hyde, 28, has rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns in six games this season and will give the Jaguars additional backfield depth alongside T.J. Yeldon with Leonard Fournette set to miss his third straight game because of a hamstring injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.