Harry Maguire Says He Could Leave Leicester City, Ambition Will Dictate Future

Manchester United will be encouraged to hear Harry Maguire's latest comments on his career with Leicester City, as the defender admitted he harbours ambitions to play for a bigger club.

The England international told Gary Lineker on the BBC's Premier League Show he wants to concentrate on the Foxes this season but could be tempted by an offer from a UEFA Champions League club in future (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News).

Maguire said:

"Yes, definitely it would be a difficult one [if a big team made him an offer]. I'm an ambitious player.

"If you're not an ambitious footballer, you're in the wrong game really.

"Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one.

"I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year. See where it takes the club and see where we go from there."

United's reported chase of Maguire was one of the main transfer stories in English football last summer, as the England player developed as a surprise breakout star at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Maguire was in top form as his country made it to the semi-finals, and his stock exploded once the tournament was completed.

The Manchester Evening News (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported the Red Devils only missed out on the player's signature due to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's refusal to agree a deal. The supremo would not pay the Foxes' £75 million asking price, ensuring the defender failed to make a dream move to Old Trafford.

United's failure to buy a centre-back has clearly contributed to their downfall this season, with the team appearing nervous and lacking technique at the back.

Luke Shaw's improved form and the expected development of Diogo Dalot leave the Red Devils healthier at full-back than last term, but the central defence has been a liability since pre-season.

Maguire would have been a risk at the quoted price, but he's attained hero status since his exploits at Russia 2018.

Political reporter Adam Payne explained the depth of his popularity on Twitter:

United's trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday could highlight further cracks in the Old Trafford giants' defence, with Eden Hazard displaying world-class form for the Blues.

Maguire would have provided hunger and technique in a position that lacks quality for United manager Jose Mourinho, and his presence would have helped the current nerves experienced by supporters at the Theatre of Dreams.

Leicester are currently 10th in the Premier League, and it's unlikely they will finish in the Champions League places to keep their highly-rated defender happy and content in the east Midlands, opening the door for a switch to Manchester.