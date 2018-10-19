Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Heat's Offer to T-Wolves Revealed

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Miami Heat reportedly offered Josh Richardson, Kelly Olynyk and a protected first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler, according to Woelfelspressbox.com's Gery Woelfel.

The Timberwolves rebuffed the proposal and rolled into the regular season with Butler still on their roster.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Oct. 8 that the two sides had "advanced to the brink of a blockbuster trade" before talks fell apart. According to Wojnarowski, the Heat "had softened on including guard Josh Richardson in versions of a possible deal for Butler, only to recoil once Minnesota pushed late for a sweeter return on the four-time All-Star forward."

Now that the regular season has started, teams have scaled back their efforts to deal for Butler.

Citing league sources, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that trade talks are "mostly dormant."

Furthermore, the Heat confirmed Thursday that team president Pat Riley addressed players about the Butler buzz and reinforced the front office is "pulling the plug" on a potential move for the time being, per The Athletic's Shandel Richardson.

Butler, 29, can become an unrestricted free agent next summer if he declines his $19.8 million player option for the 2019-20 season.