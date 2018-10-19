WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of Evolution

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It's been a busy week in WWE.

The company celebrated its 1000th episode of SmackDown Live with a number of familiar faces returning to the blue brand, and it seems that at least one of them is set for a more permanent stay on Tuesday nights according to the latest rumors online.

WWE is gearing up for its first all-woman pay-per-view next weekend with Evolution, but there's already talk of two women headlining WrestleMania 35 next year too.

Meanwhile, there's unfortunate injury news for one of Raw's biggest names, who could be out for quite some time. Finally, there's a look into when the tension between The Shield could reach a climax.

Here's this week's latest rumor roundup.