WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of Evolution

WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of EvolutionOctober 19, 2018
It's been a busy week in WWE.
The company celebrated its 1000th episode of SmackDown Live with a number of familiar faces returning to the blue brand, and it seems that at least one of them is set for a more permanent stay on Tuesday nights according to the latest rumors online.
WWE is gearing up for its first all-woman pay-per-view next weekend with Evolution, but there's already talk of two women headlining WrestleMania 35 next year too.
Meanwhile, there's unfortunate injury news for one of Raw's biggest names, who could be out for quite some time. Finally, there's a look into when the tension between The Shield could reach a climax.
Here's this week's latest rumor roundup.
Shane McMahon Returning to TV Permanently
There were plenty of familiar faces returning to SmackDown on Tuesday for the show's 1000th episode, and it seems that one is returning on a more permanent basis.
The opening segment saw Vince, Shane and Stephanie all show up on the blue brand for the first time in a while, and PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported afterwards that Shane is now returning to WWE TV.
Johnson noted that "McMahon will be worked into company storylines and will be appearing on Smackdown in the weeks to come".
If true, it will be interesting to see how that impacts on Paige's on-screen role. She has been the sole authority figure on SmackDown in recent weeks, but with McMahon back, will fans see a power struggle?
Or will Shane be focussing more on another in-ring run as a performer? It'll be fascinating to see how he's worked back into storylines in the weeks to come.
Kevin Owens Set for Extended Injury Absence
Kevin Owens fans may want to look away now.
K.O. was written off TV earlier this month when he was attacked by Bobby Lashley in a segment which helped turned Lashley heel.
However, it's the news on Owens that is far more interesting and noteworthy. Dave Meltzer reported on this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t F4WOnline) that the projected time-frame for Owens' return "looks to be perhaps late February, more likely early March, maybe April at the worst."
That's obviously not good news for one of Raw's top performers, and potentially even puts his availability for WrestleMania 35 in some doubt.
Fans may have initially hoped for a shock return at next year's Royal Rumble which, given those time-frames, seems impossible.
So it looks like WWE will have to do without Owens on-screen for a good few months.
What Will the WrestleMania 35 Main Event Be?
As the calendar year ends, attention always begins to turn to WrestleMania the following year with one main question in mind: which bout will main event the biggest pay-per-view of the year?
Well, right now, there doesn't seem to be a clear answer to that question when it comes to WrestleMania 35.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton at WrestlingInc) reported this week that no bout has been locked in yet.
It's also noted that Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair has been mooted as the match which could be the main event for some time, but "that will likely depend on how much more Flair is hurt by how the current feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has played out."
Roman Reigns is also mentioned in the report, which is to be expected, but it was also noted that Vince McMahon's desire likely decides once and for all who gets the main event slot.
What's Happening with Dean Ambrose's Booking?
Fans have been wondering for weeks when Dean Ambrose is finally going to turn on The Shield: and it seems they may have to wait a while longer yet.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton at WrestlingInc) reported this week that while details are in place for the tension concerning all members of The Shield, they haven't been leaked out yet, making it difficult to predict what is going to happen.
As has been reported in the past, Ambrose was going to turn heel earlier this year to set up a feud with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34, before Ambrose got injured and the plans had to be shelved.
At this stage, an Ambrose heel turn does seem likely, but WWE could be simply leading fans into thinking that before doing something completely different.
Given Ambrose's increasingly-hostile mood with Rollins and Roman Reigns in recent weeks though, it surely can't be long until something implodes with the trio.