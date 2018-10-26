Broncos RB Royce Freeman Ruled Out vs. Chiefs in Week 8 with Ankle Injury

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman won't be on the field in Week 8 due to an ankle injury.

Head coach Vance Joseph announced Friday that Freeman would be unavailable against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Oregon Ducks RB was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in the Broncos' 45-10 Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Freeman, a 2018 third-round pick, started the season in impressive fashion with three touchdowns in his first four games but had his role scaled back slightly as Phillip Lindsay evolved into the focal point of Denver's backfield.

In all, Freeman has tallied 71 carries for 309 yards and four scores as a bruising interior complement to the speedier Lindsay.

The undrafted rookie Lindsay will be tabbed for an even bigger role with Freeman banged up, while 2016 fourth-rounder Devontae Booker should slide up the depth chart and into the No. 2 spot for the time being.