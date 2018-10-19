Andreas Christensen's Agent Says Defender Will Try to Leave Chelsea in January

TF-Images/Getty Images

Andreas Christensen's agent has said the young defender will try to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window due to the lack of playing time he's received under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking to TV3 (h/t BT.DK, via Sport Witness) Steen Christensen admitted he won't be a cheap player to add but something has to be done:

"I am convinced that we will try to move Andreas in the winter.

"He is 22 years old and has played three seasons. He has played 80 matches in the Bundesliga and over 40 matches for Chelsea. So we cannot just say that now we save Andreas away for a whole season on the bench.

"If he is to continue his development, we have to say he is going to play. Of course we have to look at the situation.

"Germany is very well matched with the style of play, and Spain also. So that could be one of the two countries we're going to go if it happens. But Andreas is not a cheap gentleman, and there are probably not many clubs that can afford to buy him."

Christensen has yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season. He signed a new contract with the club in January.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter under previous manager Antonio Conte but has been an afterthought under Sarri. The former Napoli boss has a tendency to pick from a small pool of players, so the outlook for the Dane isn't good.

Per the Telegraph's Matt Law the current situation is a serious problem:

Christensen himself previously told BT.DK (h/t Joe Shread of Sky Sports) he was growing impatient and a change might be needed.

The Denmark international has hinted at a Chelsea departure before. During his loan spell with Borussia Monchangladbach he cast doubt on whether he would return to England in an interview with Bild (h/t Sam Long of the London Evening Standard).

He spent two years in Germany and developed into an elite defensive prospect before returning to Chelsea in 2017.

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger started the season in defence for Sarri after Christensen made a late return from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the duo have been excellent so far. The coach pointed at their level of play as a reason why he can't just plug the youngster into the squad, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The Evening Standard's Simon Johnson didn't think the threats of leaving were a good look:

Christensen's new contract runs until 2022, so interested clubs would likely have to part with a massive fee to land him in January. Given his immense talent Chelsea are more likely to sit down with him and try to find a solution than cash in.