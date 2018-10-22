NBA Rookies Built to Make the Biggest Impact Right Away

0 of 6

Only a handful of NBA rookies find ways to emerge as every-game impact players.

There are two from the 2018 class who already appear ready to make a difference the way Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell did last year.

And then there are others who'll produce, just not as consistently or efficiently.

These rookies will leave their mark on games and make their teams tougher than they were without them.