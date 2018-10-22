NBA Rookies Built to Make the Biggest Impact Right Away

NBA Rookies Built to Make the Biggest Impact Right AwayOctober 22, 2018
Only a handful of NBA rookies find ways to emerge as every-game impact players.
There are two from the 2018 class who already appear ready to make a difference the way Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell did last year.
And then there are others who'll produce, just not as consistently or efficiently.
These rookies will leave their mark on games and make their teams tougher than they were without them.
Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns C
Type of impact: Difference-maker
Shredded at 7'1", 250 pounds, Deandre Ayton is already a problem physically.
He'll be a routine double-double threat without having to tap into any offensive skill. Ayton will earn himself easy baskets just by slipping to the rim, waiting for catch-and-dunk chances and putting back misses.
But he's also ready to start scoring off his own work against set defenses. Ayton will immediately draw extra attention with his ability to effortlessly rise and fire over his man and create and convert playing back-to-the-basket.
Defenses will have to decide how to play him and whether it will be worth sending help.
Even if he struggles in rim protection, Ayton should make the Suns tougher to play than they were last year.
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks G/F
Type of impact: Difference-maker
Most rookies' impact only comes in the form of sporadic flashes or empty production. But Luka Doncic will make the Dallas Mavericks a tougher team to defend every night.
He gives the lineup a different look with his playmaking from both forward spots. Doncic's impact will be felt in the passing game, with his ability to create, read defenses and find the open man.
But he's also a proven shot-maker, having averaged 1.7 threes per game in Euroleague before converting 10 of 23 in preseason. And he'll find ways to exploit his size, off-the-dribble craftiness and knack for converting improvised runners and step-backs.
Between his facilitating, scoring versatility and three-point shooting, he'll impact each game in one way or another.
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks PG
Type of impact: Inefficient production
Thrown into the fire with one of the league's worst rosters, Trae Young is set up for inefficiency. He'll still pose an immediate threat to defenses and keep them on their toes.
His production will come at the cost of a sub-40.0 percent field-goal mark and the most turnovers by a rookie. But Young's ability to create transition chances, drive-and-dish and catch fire are signature strengths he's taking with him to Atlanta from Oklahoma.
There will be games or even weeks when his shot just won't fall. It will work the other way as well, where the rim expands for Young and he's able to bury tough, contested jumpers in streaks.
He won't move the needle for Atlanta in the standings, but he'll still make an impact with shot-making and playmaking that will show in the box scores.
Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets SF/PF
Type of impact: Bench spark
Miles Bridges won't be a constant for the Charlotte Hornets this season, but there will be games when he gives the lineup a spark of shot-making and activity.
The Orlando Magic already found out—Bridges erupted for 15 fourth-quarter points against them during his debut.
He'll do the most damage working off the ball as a spot-up shooter and finisher off transition, cuts and offensive rebounds. And he'll add value defensively with his ability to make plays and guard multiple positions.
Hornets coach James Borrego will likely favor his veterans early, but throughout the season, Bridges will look like the more exciting option than Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams or the bigs.
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies PF/C
Type of impact: Bench spark
To take Jaren Jackson Jr. No. 4, the Memphis Grizzlies had to value his long-term potential after he'd averaged just 10.9 points and 21.8 minutes at Michigan State. But he also looks ready to make an immediate impact.
Jackson has improved offensively since his last game in college, now looking sharper scoring with both hands in the paint. And signs point to his shooting holding up (39.6 percent 3PT last year), since he made 14 of 28 threes in summer league and five of nine in preseason.
He immediately gives the Grizzlies another weapon around the basket as well as a floor spacer and shot-maker.
And though he'll commit too many fouls defensively, Jackson will make a difference with his switchability and shot-blocking.
His scoring output won't be consistent, but more often than not, Jackson will make the Grizzlies tougher to score on and defend.
Mohamed Bamba, Orlando Magic C
Type of impact: Bench spark
Mohamed Bamba represents the future for the Orlando Magic. Today, he's a bench weapon.
Opponents won't be used to finishing through 7'10" of length. Bamba gives the second unit intimidating rim protection and shot-blocking. His presence alone could impact games by forcing opponents to hesitate or change the way they attack.
His offense won't be as reliable, though Bamba will still add value being such an enormous, high-percentage finishing target. And he'll occasionally flash upside with face-up maneuvers and spot-up shooting.
Even with a big-man logjam, the Magic will find minutes for their rookie. Bamba is too rare and potentially impactful, regardless of whether he's scoring.