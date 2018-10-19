Lakers' LeBron James Compares Team Chemistry Development to Instant Oatmeal

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their first game of the LeBron James era 128-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, but the 16th-year superstar isn't ready to panic.

He understands it takes time.

"Um, not as fast as you guys think it's going to happen," James said in regard to how long it will take for the new-look Lakers to develop chemistry, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "I always kind of compare it to like instant oatmeal. It is not that fast. It takes a while to get to where you can close your eyes and know exactly where your guys are."

The Lakers have young talent in Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball. When James came aboard this summer, the team added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee.

As a result, third-year Los Angeles coach Luke Walton has been tasked with finding the right lineups. Game No. 1 may have resulted in a loss, but the Lakers were given a tough matchup against last year's third seed on the road. James finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but the Trail Blazers pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"We're literally less than a month in," James added. "So, it's still early. You still got to go through some things. You're going to go through some adversity. See how guys react to it. See what guys get going."

This is not unfamiliar territory for James.

He has now changed teams three times over the past decade, and it took some time for his club to find a rhythm the previous two times. Although he made it to the NBA Finals in his first season with the Miami Heat and in his first season back with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his teams did not win it all until year two in both instances.