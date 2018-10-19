PSG Reportedly Eyeing Antoine Griezmann as Potential Neymar Replacement

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 7: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Real Betis Sevilla at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 7, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as a potential replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian leave the Parc des Princes.

According to Patricia Martinez of Sport, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel supports a plan to meet Griezmann's reported €150 million (£132 million) release clause should Neymar, who has recently been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, need replacing. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

