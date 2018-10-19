PSG Reportedly Eyeing Antoine Griezmann as Potential Neymar Replacement

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann as a potential replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian leave the Parc des Princes.

According to Patricia Martinez of Sport, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel supports a plan to meet Griezmann's reported €150 million (£132 million) release clause should Neymar, who has recently been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, need replacing.

