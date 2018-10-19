Cancer Patient Matthew Harding, 15, Scores USL Goal of the Week for Sacramento

Joe Gallagher@joesgallagherFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

There’s a touching story behind the latest USL Goal of the Week.

Fifteen-year-old Sacramento Republic fan Matthew Harding has a rare form of cancer, and as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the club signed him as their youngest-ever player.

He took to the field against Las Vegas Lights last weekend and scored in the pre-game moments later.

