Arsenal Reportedly in 'Pole Position' for AS Roma Star Cengiz Under

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

AS Rome's Turkish forward Cengiz Under celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between AS Roma and FC Viktoria Plzen on October 2, 2018 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)
VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly in "pole position" to sign AS Roma forward Cengiz Under in January, moving ahead of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race for the Turkey international.

According to ForzaRoma.info (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Roma are believed to be looking for a fee in the region of €60 million (roughly £53 million) for the tricky wide man.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live: Lopetegui's Madrid Presser

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Live: Lopetegui's Madrid Presser

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    The Lost Genius of Neymar’s Best Friend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Lost Genius of Neymar’s Best Friend

    Marcus Alves
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Neymar's PSG Release Clause Valid in 2020

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Neymar's PSG Release Clause Valid in 2020

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Lose Keita for at Least 2 Weeks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Lose Keita for at Least 2 Weeks

    Karl Matchett
    via This Is Anfield