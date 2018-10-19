Arsenal Reportedly in 'Pole Position' for AS Roma Star Cengiz Under

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly in "pole position" to sign AS Roma forward Cengiz Under in January, moving ahead of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race for the Turkey international.

According to ForzaRoma.info (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Roma are believed to be looking for a fee in the region of €60 million (roughly £53 million) for the tricky wide man.

