Eden Hazard Says He Could Finish Career at Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has yet again addressed transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid, saying it would be "no problem" if he didn't get to play in Spain, and he could see himself finishing his career with the Blues.

The Belgium international made the comments in an interview with Sky Sports' Renault Match Zone:

"I can finish with Chelsea.

"No problem at all. I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here.

"So If I don't go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans—I think the fans love me! What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that's it."

The former Lille star has flirted with a move to Madrid this year but has also kept the door open to an extended stay in west London.

The 27-year-old has not hidden his desire to play for Real, talking about Los Blancos at length since the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He recently admitted a move to the European champions was a real option, but the Blues blocked it:

But with his contract set to expire in 2020 the speculation is only going to increase. Gazzetta dello Sport reported a renewal is in the works, but the player himself has stated Chelsea haven't even made an official offer yet, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

Hazard has made a phenomenal start to the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, scoring a remarkable seven Premier League goals already. He's been crucial to the Blues' unbeaten start in all competitions.

At the same time Real have struggled for goals without Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus in the summer. Los Blancos failed to find the net in their last four matches ahead of the international break, losing three of them.

That poor form increased the pressure on the squad and manager Julen Lopetegui but could also force president Florentino Perez into action. If things don't improve, he's expected to add to his attacking options in the transfer market.

Hazard won't be the only option for Los Blancos, with them having been linked with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar. He's also been linked with former club Barcelona of late:

Hazard's contract situation could make him the most attainable option next summer but Chelsea are expected to make their offer well before then. Ultimately the decision will rest with the Belgian, who can opt for the security of his longtime home or an adventure in La Liga now he's still in his prime.

This transfer saga isn't likely to go quiet anytime soon given the contract uncertainty.