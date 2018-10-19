Karim Benzema Denies Involvement in Alleged Kidnapping Plot of Former Agent

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

VITORIA GASTEIZ, SPAIN - OCTOBER 6: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on October 6, 2018 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has denied any involvement in an alleged attempted kidnapping of his former agent, Leo D'Souza. 

D'Souza filed a lawsuit against the Frenchman earlier this month, saying the striker tried to have him kidnapped after a match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon. Benzema has publicly questioned whether it even happened.

According to French outlet Mediapart (h/t Mirror's Jon Livesey), the agent claims a man he recognised as a friend of Benzema's tried to force him into a van. The man punched him when he refused and bystanders had to break things up.

Benzema has questioned the alleged incident on Twitter:

The Mirror provided a translation that read: "A relative of Benzema touches De Souza's arm, it is an abduction. De Souza is beaten up, but he has no days signed off work. De Souza says that Benzema was in the van, an idea dismissed by the investigators. Is this world serious? #Ithastostop #Givemeabreak #toomuch."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

