James Conner Gets Supportive Texts from Le'Veon Bell: 'He's a Great Person'

Le'Veon Bell may not be in contact with the Pittsburgh Steelers front office, but he's still talking to James Conner.

On Thursday, Conner appeared on FS1 (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) and said Bell has been one of his biggest supporters this season.

"Any time I do something good on the field, I always come back to the locker room to a text from him saying 'good game' or 'nice move right there,'" Conner said. "Me and Le'Veon are super cool. He's a great person. With him holding out, people are going to call him selfish, but that’s not the case at all. This is business, and that’s my guy."

Bell also gave Conner a shoutout on Twitter when the second-year back rumbled to 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals:

Bell, who is still holding out in the midst of a contract dispute, is not expected to report to the Steelers this week during their bye, and the date of his return remains unclear.

Until he rejoins the club, Conner should continue to shoulder the load as Pittsburgh's featured backfield force.