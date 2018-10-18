Cowboys News: Dak Prescott, Dallas Offense Hold Meeting Addressing Road Woes

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys offense held a meeting Thursday to address their struggles on the road ahead of their Week 7 trip to Washington.

"We addressed the elephant in the room as an offense," Dak Prescott told reporters. "I think it was great. It was a great meeting. We had the whole offense in there and just talking among the coaches and players about the thing maybe we need to do better on the road, just communication. I know we'll take a lot from that conversation and our communication will be better. We had a great day of practice and yesterday and just got to carry it over to Sunday."

The Cowboys have averaged just 12.3 points per game across three road losses this season. They've averaged 28.7 points and have won all three of their home games, including a 40-7 shellacking of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Prescott has been the biggest under-performer in road games. He's thrown four interceptions with only two touchdowns on the road, posting a 66.7 quarterback rating. The offensive line has also allowed 13 sacks on the road. By contrast, Prescott has not thrown a pick at home and has a 107.5 rating.

"We just have to handle our business better," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "One the road, we've been in the past, until this season, so good on the road. We've talked about a lot of the thing that have to be shored up that weren't there in the previous three road games and hopefully we can be better."

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has not had as much trouble with the home/road splits. The Pro Bowler averages 5.1 yards per carry at home and 4.9 on the road. The difference has been in opportunity, with the Cowboys giving him five more carries per game at home.