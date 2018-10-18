Report: Manchester United to Offer Anthony Martial Deal After Several Rejections

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly will offer Anthony Martial a new deal to remain at Old Trafford, with the player to have rejected the club's recent terms.

According to RMC Sport (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News), the France international has said no to a number of fresh offers from the Red Devils in recent weeks, but United will provide the forward a new proposal imminently.

Martial was out of favour with United coach Jose Mourinho last season but has returned in good form after earning chances in the starting XI.

Martial's representative Philippe Lamboley said last summer the player was ready to leave Old Trafford after a frustrating time playing for the Special One.

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t Manchester Evening News' Liam Corless), Lamboley said:

"After thinking about all the possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.

"When Manchester United, which is the most powerful club in the world, does not find an agreement in eight months of negotiations, it is that it does not really want to make it (Martial) an important player.

[...]

"It is a well-considered decision. He is under contract, United will have the last word and we will respect the decision of the club, it will go to the end of its commitment.

"We do not have the same vision on Anthony's future. Without the unconditional support of the fans, Anthony would have already asked to leave United."

Mourinho's relationship with the Frenchman clearly deteriorated through pre-season, with the coach fining Martial for not returning to training after the birth of his son in Paris.

However, Metro's Sean Kearns reported United are close to agreeing a five-year contract with the forward after the club announced a long-term deal for England international Luke Shaw.

Martial is undoubtedly one of the team's most gifted players, but his lack of defensive work will always be a problem for Mourinho.

The coach likes his wide attackers to filter back, and Martial does not excel at covering the full-back position when needed.

The 22-year-old could yet develop into a No. 9, freeing him of having to look over his shoulder, but with Romelu Lukaku established as United's main striker, it's unlikely Mourinho will offer the Frenchman a chance in the position.

Martial has much to prove in the months ahead, but United believed they were buying a youngster from Monaco who would become world-class.

The Red Devils appear to still have faith in the forward, and the best is yet to come from Martial's development.