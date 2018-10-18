Report: Manchester United to Offer Anthony Martial Deal After Several Rejections

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial gestures after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 6, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly will offer Anthony Martial a new deal to remain at Old Trafford, with the player to have rejected the club's recent terms. 

According to RMC Sport (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News), the France international has said no to a number of fresh offers from the Red Devils in recent weeks, but United will provide the forward a new proposal imminently.

Martial was out of favour with United coach Jose Mourinho last season but has returned in good form after earning chances in the starting XI.

Martial's representative Philippe Lamboley said last summer the player was ready to leave Old Trafford after a frustrating time playing for the Special One.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United shakes hands with goalscorer Anthony Martial of Manchester United after the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on January 20, 2018 in Burnley,
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t Manchester Evening NewsLiam Corless), Lamboley said:

"After thinking about all the possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United.

"When Manchester United, which is the most powerful club in the world, does not find an agreement in eight months of negotiations, it is that it does not really want to make it (Martial) an important player.

[...]

"It is a well-considered decision. He is under contract, United will have the last word and we will respect the decision of the club, it will go to the end of its commitment.

"We do not have the same vision on Anthony's future. Without the unconditional support of the fans, Anthony would have already asked to leave United."

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 23: In this handout image provided by UEFA, Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United and Anthony Martial of Manchester United arrive ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United at Stockholm Arlanda
Handout/Getty Images

Mourinho's relationship with the Frenchman clearly deteriorated through pre-season, with the coach fining Martial for not returning to training after the birth of his son in Paris.

However, Metro's Sean Kearns reported United are close to agreeing a five-year contract with the forward after the club announced a long-term deal for England international Luke Shaw.

Martial is undoubtedly one of the team's most gifted players, but his lack of defensive work will always be a problem for Mourinho.

The coach likes his wide attackers to filter back, and Martial does not excel at covering the full-back position when needed.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates after his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 22-year-old could yet develop into a No. 9, freeing him of having to look over his shoulder, but with Romelu Lukaku established as United's main striker, it's unlikely Mourinho will offer the Frenchman a chance in the position.

Martial has much to prove in the months ahead, but United believed they were buying a youngster from Monaco who would become world-class.

The Red Devils appear to still have faith in the forward, and the best is yet to come from Martial's development.

