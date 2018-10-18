Loris Karius Reportedly Set to Be Dropped by Besiktas Amid Social Media Scrutiny

ANDREAS HILLERGREN/Getty Images

Besiktas will reportedly drop on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius for their UEFA Europa League fixture against Genk next Thursday amid suggestions the German cares "more about social media than football."

Karius recently drew criticism for conceding a sloppily deflected goal in Besiktas' 2-0 Europa League defeat at Malmo, and Fotomac (h/t Mirror's Mark Jones) reported manager Senol Gunes will take his player "out of the European firing line."

The 25-year-old infamously committed several mistakes in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid in May. He was then scrutinised for posting a professionally produced video of his holidays six weeks later.

