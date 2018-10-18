Woj Doubts G League Alternative, Says Players 'Get Paid' in NCAA Too

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 15: ESPN Analyst, Adrian Wojnarowski talks on stage during the NBA Draft Lottery on May 15, 2018 at The Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski lobbed a shade bomb at the NCAA on Thursday, expressing his doubt that the G League's new alternative path to the NBA will work.  

"I have doubts about how many top players will go this route. Some, yes. But G-League is full of early connecting flights, long bus rides, small gyms. It isn't glamorous. Big-time NCAA ball still has the trappings of exposure, packed houses, private jets. You'll get paid there too," Woj tweeted.

The key phrase here, of course, is the last sentence. It's one that is both not at all subtle and the absolute truth, as we continue to see with a number of top programs being exposed in a federal investigation into college basketball.

The G League announced a new path for elite prospects Thursday, which will offer players not eligible for the NBA draft a $125,000 salary, per ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony. G League president Malcolm Turner said the new contracts will be "geared towards facilitating and accelerating their transition to the pro game." The G League will target players who are considered likely one-and-done candidates.

"The broader basketball community has called for the NBA to enhance our G League offerings," Turner told ESPN.com. "We believe this is an answer to that call. We believe this is a thoughtful and responsive answer."

Woj's point is a good one. There's brand value in being a college athlete, and the NCAA is on a (glacial) path to ending its amateurism rules. Elite college basketball players are now allowed contact with agents, and the federal investigation could mark the beginning of a sea change. 

With the G League now offering a legitimate alternative, the NCAA's best bet is probably to make these behind-the-scene payments above board before it begins losing elite talent. 

Related

    AD's Frontcourt Gives Warriors a Run for Their Money

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Frontcourt Gives Warriors a Run for Their Money

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    G League to Offer Alternative to NCAA 1-and-Done

    NBA logo
    NBA

    G League to Offer Alternative to NCAA 1-and-Done

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Lakers Can Claim a Top-4 Seed Out West

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Lakers Can Claim a Top-4 Seed Out West

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Past Trades That Are Still Crippling Franchises 🤕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Past Trades That Are Still Crippling Franchises 🤕

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report