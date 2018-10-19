Huddersfield vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool continue their Premier League title challenge when they visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Reds are third on goal difference, tied with champions Manchester City and Chelsea on 20 points.

They hit a sticky patch before the international break, failing to win any of their previous four games in all competitions.

Draws against Chelsea and City in the league were compounded by a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to the Blues and a 1-0 loss to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Huddersfield will not let Liverpool's recent results fool them as they attempt to fight their way out of the relegation zone.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 5.30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Huddersfield 10-1, Liverpool 3-10, Draw 17-4

Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

Preview

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The hosts are huge underdogs when Klopp's men ride into town and are without a Premier League victory this term.

Three draws and five defeats mean that even at this early stage of the season, Huddersfield are staring the prospect of relegation in the face.

Liverpool were bruised in cup competitions recently, but their league form remains resolute—if not spectacular.

Klopp's team have lacked the explosive edge that entertained fans last season, but a steely consistency has preserved their unbeaten league start and has them level on points with fellow front-runners Manchester City and Chelsea.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino continues to impress as the No. 9, but his two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season does not highlight his influence. The Brazil international has developed into a leader for the Reds, and his linking between midfield and attack has been exceptional.

The home side will struggle to penetrate the visitors' defence and have scored just four goals in eight Premier League games this term. Liverpool have the league's joint-meanest defence, having conceded just three times.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to return to the starting line-up for Liverpool after missing the 0-0 draw with City last time out. The 20-year-old has blossomed into the poster child for the clubs' academy, and he looks set to develop into a world-class right-back.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has done a sensational job since taking charge in 2015, but his side appear to have little chance of winning Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner is one of Klopp's closest friends in football, and the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund. That's gives the Terriers coach a unique insight into the mind of his compatriot.

Liverpool should have too much for the hosts and will walk away with the three points. Depending on results earlier in the day, the Reds could end Saturday at the top of the division.