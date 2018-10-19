Huddersfield vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool continue their Premier League title challenge when they visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Reds are third on goal difference, tied with champions Manchester City and Chelsea on 20 points.

They hit a sticky patch before the international break, failing to win any of their previous four games in all competitions.

Draws against Chelsea and City in the league were compounded by a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to the Blues and a 1-0 loss to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Huddersfield will not let Liverpool's recent results fool them as they attempt to fight their way out of the relegation zone.

                      

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 5.30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Huddersfield 10-1, Liverpool 3-10, Draw 17-4

Live StreamBT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Odds via OddsShark.

                  

Preview

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool (R) and David Wagner, Manager of Huddersfield Town embrace after the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Liverpool at John Smith's Stadium on January 30, 2018 in Hudder
Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The hosts are huge underdogs when Klopp's men ride into town and are without a Premier League victory this term.

Three draws and five defeats mean that even at this early stage of the season, Huddersfield are staring the prospect of relegation in the face.

Liverpool were bruised in cup competitions recently, but their league form remains resolute—if not spectacular.

Klopp's team have lacked the explosive edge that entertained fans last season, but a steely consistency has preserved their unbeaten league start and has them level on points with fellow front-runners Manchester City and Chelsea.

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between SSC Napoli and Liverpool at Stadio San Paolo on October 3, 2018 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino continues to impress as the No. 9, but his two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season does not highlight his influence. The Brazil international has developed into a leader for the Reds, and his linking between midfield and attack has been exceptional.

The home side will struggle to penetrate the visitors' defence and have scored just four goals in eight Premier League games this term. Liverpool have the league's joint-meanest defence, having conceded just three times.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to return to the starting line-up for Liverpool after missing the 0-0 draw with City last time out. The 20-year-old has blossomed into the poster child for the clubs' academy, and he looks set to develop into a world-class right-back.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town speaks with Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town after the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor on October 6, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has done a sensational job since taking charge in 2015, but his side appear to have little chance of winning Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner is one of Klopp's closest friends in football, and the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund. That's gives the Terriers coach a unique insight into the mind of his compatriot.

Liverpool should have too much for the hosts and will walk away with the three points. Depending on results earlier in the day, the Reds could end Saturday at the top of the division.

Related

    Benzema Denies Involvement in Alleged Kidnapping Plot

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benzema Denies Involvement in Alleged Kidnapping Plot

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Atletico Take Table Football to the Next Level 🙌 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Take Table Football to the Next Level 🙌 🎥

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    If Neymar Comes Back to Spain He’ll Go to Barca Says Belletti

    World Football logo
    World Football

    If Neymar Comes Back to Spain He’ll Go to Barca Says Belletti

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Sturridge: Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Sturridge: Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside