Juan Foyth Reportedly Considering January Tottenham Exit Due to Lack of Minutes

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Juan Foyth will reportedly consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur in January if he doesn't get more first-team opportunities.

Per Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard the Argentinian defender is not expected to see an increase in playing time despite Jan Vertonghen's injury worries. Foyth is also not in the team's squad for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Foyth was called up to the national team during the international break despite the lack of opportunities, but he didn't feature for the Albiceleste.

The 20-year-old was seen as a top defensive prospect when he joined Spurs from Estudiantes last year. Blessed with athletic ability, good feet and passing range, he looked like the prototypical modern centre-back:

Spurs already featured two excellent established defenders in Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, and when the latter was sidelined due to injury and questions about his future, club-record signing Davinson Sanchez was his replacement.

The three have rotated this season, leaving little space for others.

According to Kilpatrick, manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have "reservations about Foyth's progress." Pochettino is known for readily giving young players a chance, and the fact he hasn't played Foyth is telling.

There's a reason Argentina called him up, however. Foyth remains a special talent with a bright future, and Spurs won't just give up on him.

A loan move in January might be the perfect solution. It could give Foyth the minutes he craves, and some time away from the club might accelerate his progression.

The alternative is patience. Foyth must have known he was never going to play much initially with Vertonghen and Alderweireld ahead of him in the pecking order and the signing of Sanchez, but he still has time on his side.