Joey Bosa to Return to Chargers 'In a Few Weeks' from Foot Injury, Says Father

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is nearing a return after missing the first six games of the season with a foot injury.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL, Bosa's father, John Bosa, said Thursday that the Pro Bowler is on pace to return "in a few weeks."

A bone bruise in his left foot has prevented the 2016 No. 3 overall pick from seeing any action during the 2018 regular season thus far.

       

