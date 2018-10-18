Joey Bosa to Return to Chargers 'In a Few Weeks' from Foot Injury, Says Father

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is nearing a return after missing the first six games of the season with a foot injury.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL, Bosa's father, John Bosa, said Thursday that the Pro Bowler is on pace to return "in a few weeks."

A bone bruise in his left foot has prevented the 2016 No. 3 overall pick from seeing any action during the 2018 regular season thus far.

