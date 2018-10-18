Fantasy Booking WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Match Card

Fantasy Booking WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Match CardOctober 18, 2018
WWE Crown Jewel is arguably the most controversial pay-per-view show in the company's recent history. For a change, that is not due to events inside the ring, but if it goes ahead as expected, the in-ring action looks intriguing, to say the least.
Old-school fans will be treated to a real throwback bout between four of the greatest stars of the Attitude Era, while at the other end of the scale, the WWE Championship will be settled between two icons of the modern era.
Thrown in the bracket for the first-ever WWE World Cup, and there's plenty to get excited about in Saudi Arabia, despite the controversy.
But fantasy booking the matches fans know about so far isn't enough. In fact, there's an alternative look at how WWE could have executed the World Cup, with almost an entirely different field involved. Will it produce a similar winner? Read on to find out.
D-Generation X vs. The Brothers of Destruction
It's a match that, as recently as a few weeks ago, nobody could have envisaged taking place.
Four guys with a combined age of 206 will aim to settle old differences in Saudi Arabia, as D-Generation X returns to try and avenge the attack by The Brothers of Destruction in Australia.
That night, it was The Undertaker who emerged victorious over Triple H, but what will the outcome be at Crown Jewel?
Well, although this is clearly a short-term feud and is highly unlikely to lead to anything more permanent, it's still hard to imagine DX coming back together to simply lose in Saudi Arabia.
Fans at that show will want a real feel-good moment, and Shawn Michaels' return from almost a decade on the shelf retired almost certainly isn't going to end in defeat.
So on that basis alone, the smartest booking decision at Crown Jewel is for there to be a sea of green as DX roll back the years with victory.
AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
If WWE fans were to compile a list of dream matches for Daniel Bryan when it was announced he would return to in-ring competition, then this would have surely been high up on the list.
Granted, Styles and Bryan have fought since the latter returned earlier this year, but with the WWE Championship on the line this time around, this feels like more of a special occasion.
However, the presence of one extra man lurking in the background makes it incredibly likely Styles and Bryan won't fight to a clean finish.
The Miz has done his best to stir tension between the two in the build to Crown Jewel, and given his statute and position on SmackDown Live, it's beginning to look more and more likely that he'll be in the WWE Championship picture again at some point in the future.
So from a booking sense here, creating a non-finish in the match itself works. Have The Miz attack Bryan and/or Styles to end the match, with it creating a three-man feud for the title which could climax at a major show like Survivor Series in November.
Neither Styles or Bryan feels ready to lose a match of this stature, so it's smart to have The Miz get involved.
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
The first thing to make implicitly clear when booking the Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel is that under no circumstances does the title return to the ownership of Brock Lesnar.
Even though Roman Reigns hasn't been defending the title on a weekly basis since winning it from Lesnar, he's far more of a fighting champion than Brock ever could have claimed to be.
Pinning the belt back on a part-time guy makes no booking sense whatsoever, which leaves us with only two realistic winners at Crown Jewel.
For a long, long time, the temptation with fantasy booking any Braun Strowman title match would have ended in making him champion, given how he's positioned himself as one of the top guys on Raw in recent months.
But this heel turn and alliance with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler hasn't work out as planned. And given the events of this past Monday on Raw, there's the prospect of a McIntyre vs. Strowman feud which could really benefit both guys moving into 2019.
So, realistically, the smartest booking move is Reigns retaining. With The Shield likely to implode before the year is out, keeping the title on Reigns makes things interesting if, or when, there is a Dean Ambrose turn.
WWE World Cup: Existing Bracket and Contenders
- Quarter-finals: Kurt Angle def. Dolph Ziggler (Raw), Seth Rollins def. John Cena (Raw), The Miz def. Jeff Hardy (SD), Rey Mysterio def. Randy Orton (SD).
- Semi-finals: Seth Rollins def. Kurt Angle (Raw), The Miz def. Rey Mysterio (SD)
- Final: The Miz def. Seth Rollins
There are many ways the first WWE World Cup can be arranged. However, with there being four Raw and four SmackDown Live stars included, it makes sense to have the red brand and the blue brand on different halves of the draw, making the potential quarter-finals look like this, with the winners in bold.
If WWE is serious about Angle's in-ring return, he should win at least once at the World Cup. That, in a fantasy booking sense, comes after a stellar bout with Dolph Ziggler in a meeting of two outstanding performers of differing generations. The other Raw bout is the best of the entire bracket, as Seth Rollins outlasts a determined John Cena in a 25-minute classic.
On the blue brand side, The Miz sneaks his way past Jeff Hardy, likely with some level of trickery or underhand tactics. Rey Mysterio, as the only non-American competitor, should at least be making the final four, so he beats Randy Orton. Into the semi-finals:
A competition to determine the best in the world wouldn't really be right without Seth Rollins' stellar 2018 see him reach the World Cup final. He beats one-time Shield compatriot Kurt Angle on the Raw side of proceedings, while in SmackDown territory, The Miz battles his way through to the final against a gallant Rey Mysterio to set up an intriguing final.
Okay, almost everyone would want Seth Rollins to be the winner of the World Cup, but how great would it be to see a cocky, brash and arrogant Miz claim on SmackDown Live every week that he's officially the best in the world? That's the fantasy booking for the eight participants confirmed to be in the World Cup, but now, here's a look at something entirely different..
WWE World Cup: Alternative Bracket and Contenders
- Quarter-finals: Finn Balor def. Kevin Owens (Raw), Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal (Raw), Rey Mysterio def. Samoa Joe (SD), Shinsuke Nakamura def. Cesaro (SD)
- Semi-finals: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rey Mysterio
- Final: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The beauty of a World Cup in any sport is that it allows various nations to have a participant or team that can compete to become the best on the entire planet.
So WWE's decision to have seven of the eight wrestlers in this World Cup hail from the United States is bizarre, particularly when you consider the abundance of international talent the company has on its books right now. With that in mind, here's some alternative booking for the World Cup, with again, four guys from Raw, and four from SmackDown.
Eight wrestlers, eight different countries represented (albeit Samoa Joe isn't actually Samoan). On Raw, Ireland's Finn Balor defeats Kevin Owens of Canada, which is handy, as Owens is now injured in real life. Seth Rollins, like in the actual World Cup fantasy booking, makes it to the semi-finals after being India's Jinder Mahal.
On SmackDown, Rey Mysterio's return still sees him win, though not before he is pushed to the limit by Joe, while Shinsuke Nakamura gets the place a guy of his stature deserves in a tournament like this, by beating Switzerland's own Cesaro.
As mentioned previously, it just wouldn't be a World Cup final without Seth Rollins. His match with Balor is this alternative tournament's standout contest, with both men giving it their absolute all before Rollins puts his old foe away. On the other half of the draw, Nakamura lays Mysterio to waste to set up a mouth-watering final.
It was a tough call, but the only American in the World Cup is the guy who gets the win.