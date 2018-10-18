Fantasy Booking WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel is arguably the most controversial pay-per-view show in the company's recent history. For a change, that is not due to events inside the ring, but if it goes ahead as expected, the in-ring action looks intriguing, to say the least.

Old-school fans will be treated to a real throwback bout between four of the greatest stars of the Attitude Era, while at the other end of the scale, the WWE Championship will be settled between two icons of the modern era.

Thrown in the bracket for the first-ever WWE World Cup, and there's plenty to get excited about in Saudi Arabia, despite the controversy.

But fantasy booking the matches fans know about so far isn't enough. In fact, there's an alternative look at how WWE could have executed the World Cup, with almost an entirely different field involved. Will it produce a similar winner? Read on to find out.