Real Madrid Reportedly Contact Antonio Conte After Julen Lopetegui Struggles

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Manager of Chelsea, Antonio Conte gestures during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte to check his availability as Los Blancos continue to struggle under Julen Lopetegui. 

Italian outlets Sportitalia and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) both reported the news on Thursday.

Conte is still involved in a legal battle with Chelsea involving a reported €10 million pay off the Blues owe for sacking him earlier this year.    

        

