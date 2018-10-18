Real Madrid Reportedly Contact Antonio Conte After Julen Lopetegui Struggles

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte to check his availability as Los Blancos continue to struggle under Julen Lopetegui.



Italian outlets Sportitalia and Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) both reported the news on Thursday.

Conte is still involved in a legal battle with Chelsea involving a reported €10 million pay off the Blues owe for sacking him earlier this year.

