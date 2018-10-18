Man United Stars Reportedly Share Videos of Ex-Players' Errors After Criticism

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Current Manchester Unites stars are reportedly sharing videos with each other of mistakes made by ex-players following recent criticisms of the former from the latter.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, some of the current crop are "fuming over" the comments made by the likes of Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand in punditry roles as of late.

Cross said that "current stars have been sent video clips of ex-players making high profile mistakes and they have even been passed around members of the squad and within their close circle of friends."

In addition, it's said the current squad feels as though some remarks about the team have been "over the top." Cross added that they think comments have "been too personal and are particularly upset by constant accusations that they do not care about the club."

It's also reported that United players feel as though there is a reluctance to criticise manager Jose Mourinho, and as such, they have been on the end of some harsh words.

Scholes didn't pull any punches in his most recent assessment of the Red Devils. "It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles," he said, per Andy Mitten of ESPN FC. "I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team."

As relayed by BT Sport, it's not the first time Scholes has taken aim at his former club in the early weeks of a testing 2018-19 campaign:



United have really struggled to get going this term, having suffered losses to the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the Premier League. They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford by Derby County.

While the United players seemingly feel as though the flak they have received has gone too far at times, Mourinho has made it clear he is of that mindset regarding the stick he's been getting.

"I have begun to feel that if it rains in London tomorrow it is my fault," he said after the recent 3-2 win over Newcastle United, per Paul Wilson of The Observer. "If people don't like Brexit it is my fault."

The club's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney feels as though Mourinho has unfairly taken the brunt of the blame:

Regardless of whose fault the current plight is at United, the picture painted by Cross behind the scenes doesn't appear to be harmonious.

Given the Red Devils have a challenging run of matches to come, starting with a trip to Chelsea on Saturday and a home tie with Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, that's far from ideal.