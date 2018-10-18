NJPW and ROH: Latest on The Elite, Juice Robinson and More for Week of Oct. 18

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

New Japan Pro-Wrestling may be on a hot streak, enjoying tremendous success across the globe and sending its wrestlers to other promotions for more exposure, but that does not mean all is well in the locker room.

There may be trouble in paradise, leading to the departure of the company's greatest assets in its attempt at global expansion, as revealed in this week's wrestling rumor mill.

Backstage Unhappiness in NJPW

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio made headlines when he reported that there are many within the New Japan locker room currently unhappy. He would go on to report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the unhappiness is in relation to management and its less-than-stellar relationship with the company's wrestlers.

So much so that those who previously would never have thought of departing the company are now considering it, including The Elite's Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

At a time when WWE officials are looking to sign talent away from the promotion, including Rhodes and the Bucks, the dissension that exists within the locker room could cost NJPW its most recognizable stars.

Rhodes only added fuel to the fire by tweeting about his latest Bullet Club-themed shirt, revealing it will be the last of its kind.

Of course, there is a very real possibility this is all a major ploy to play the wrestling media or, maybe, a negotiating tactic by Rhodes and the Bucks to garner more money. If that is the case, more power to the trio of stars who have proven their ability to draw on their own, most recently at All In on September 1.

If not, the wrestling world is about to get very interesting. More importantly, Rhodes and the Bucks are about to get much richer. Considering their revolutionary work over the last two years, they certainly deserve it.

What that would mean for a NJPW promotion that has been surging in popularity stateside is the question.

Juice Robinson to Ring of Honor

Juice Robinson is among the best babyfaces in pro wrestling, with a promo style that is natural and evokes real emotion. A former IWGP United States champion, he exceeded all expectations following his departure from WWE in 2015 and this November 7-11, he returns to the states for the joint New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor Global Wars tour.

Robinson, known formerly to American fans as CJ Perry during a failed stint with NXT, made a name for himself and has scored wins over top NJPW talent such as Kenny Omega and Jay White over the last two years.

There is no update on who Robinson will be working with during that tour but he figures to be one of the more popular on the show, his in-ring style akin to a scrappy underdog and his natural charisma exploding off any screen on which he appears.

Will Ospreay Injured

Former IWGP junior heavyweight champion WIll Ospreay is injured and will miss the Road to Power Struggle: Super Junior Tag League 2018, as reported by New Japan Pro-Wrestling's official website.

Ospreay followed up on the report with a report in which he assured fans he was ok.

He would tweet out later that the pain he was in was the worst of his career.

Ospreay has worked a high-flying, high-impact style over the course of his career that has opened him up to both injury and criticism from those concerned that his career may be cut short by a spot-gone-wrong.

While he is only suffering from a rib injury now, one has to wonder if (or when) he will adapt his style to minimize the risk of injury and ensure he is around to wow audiences with his athleticism longer.