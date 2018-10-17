Anthony Davis, Pelicans Rout James Harden, Carmelo Anthony, Rockets

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets faced off in their respective season openers on Wednesday night. One team looked a Western Conference Finals contender. The other looked like a squad very unsure of itself.

The roles just weren't what most expected.

Anthony Davis nearly posted a triple-double and Nikola Mirotic added 30 points, helping the Pelicans earn a 131-112 road win over the Rockets.

New Orleans shot 53.1 percent from the floor and racked up 36 assists as a team against the Rockets, who looked lackadaisical on both ends. Julius Randle added 25 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

The Rockets shot just 42.9 percent overall. Reigning MVP James Harden had 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, and Chris Paul had 19 points and six assists. Carmelo Anthony finished with nine in his Rockets debut.

Pelicans Have NBA's 2nd-Best Frontcourt Trio

This headline almost said "best," but the Warriors employ Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins. It's a good reminder that the Warriors remain unfair.

But the Pelicans' frontcourt looked equally unstoppable Wednesday.

Davis is a historical force who has the potential to go down as one of the 20 greatest players ever. He routinely puts up video game stat lines and is one of the five best defenders in the league. LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world until proven otherwise, but Davis isn't far behind.

Davis finished with 32 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals. No player has done that since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001. Davis has thrown down the MVP gauntlet already.

Mirotic also picked up right where he left off last season, drilling six threes on his way to a 30-point night. The Pels' decision to allow Cousins to walk in free agency now looks prescient with Mirotic and Randle shining.

If Randle keeps playing like this, he won't think twice before declining his $9.1 million player option for next season to re-enter free agency in July. He was an offensive force and now looks comfortable beyond the arc, knocking down a pair of triples on four attempts. Randle hit only 10 threes all of last season.

The Lakers made a major mistake when they allowed Randle to walk for nothing this summer.

What's Next?

The Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Rockets travel to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Saturday.

