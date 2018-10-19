Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 8 in College Football

1 of 8

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

Clemson. I still don't think people realize the unique abilities of Trevor Lawrence. He has barely played half a season and already has beaten out a previous starter who led his team to the College Football Playoff (sound familiar?), and he has shown uncanny passing skill and ability (sound familiar, again?). Years from now, we’ll look back on the next three years and marvel at both Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa and what they accomplished in college at such a young age.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

Clemson's pass defense numbers are a little skewed because three opponents had heavy run-first styles. In the Tigers' last two games, though, they surrendered only 4.8 yards per attempt. Ryan Finley will be well-prepared early on, but late-game mistakes doomed NC State in both 2016 and 2017. I don't expect that to change.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

Clemson, and I expect this game to be decided by more than double digits. For our degenerate readers (love you, guys), let's translate that as a cover.

I feel like the Tigers' best football is still out there somewhere, which better be the case, considering the lapses we've seen at times by a team so deeply stocked with talent. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time, and we will see a healthier, more polished Lawrence at quarterback.

NC State is a fine team with a fine quarterback in Finley. I just feel like the talent gap will be too big in too many other places, and playing on the road adds to this as well despite the unique history between these two. Clemson 38, NC State 20.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

NC State has done a great job of protecting Finley, allowing just two sacks thus far this season. That includes games against Marshall and Boston College, each of which averages at least three sacks per game. And the Wolfpack limited the Tigers to one sack in last year's 38-31 close call. That could cause problems for Clemson's defense. Moreover, NC State has a strong rush defense that may be able to keep Travis Etienne from running wild. I'm picking Clemson to win, but this could be the Tigers' third game that comes down to the wire.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

This game is going to be closer than a lot of people think, but Clemson still has far too much talent and will come away with the win in the end. Dave Doeren will find some ways to limit Lawrence, who hasn't quite matured into his starting role. But Etienne will be the difference, and I'm not sure the Wolfpack can consistently move the ball against the Tigers front seven.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

Clemson has more depth and the equity of a powerhouse, but NC State has been as good as the Tigers have been this season. The Wolfpack are experienced on both sides of the ball and stand the best chance to upset the Tigers in Death Valley as anyone. Both defenses have been excellent this year, but I'll take the Wolfpack to pull out the road win thanks to their stellar red-zone and third-down defense and ability to rely on their senior quarterback.