Khalil Mack Will Not Play vs. Jets Because of Ankle Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack will not play against the New York Jets on Sunday because of an ankle injury.

Mack was officially held out of the game after he was limited in Friday's practice. The star linebacker did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

The Bears added Mack in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 1. Chicago acquired Mack, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2020 conditional fifth-rounder in return for first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a 2020 third-rounder and a 2019 sixth-rounder.

The move paid immediate dividends as Mack recorded a sack and a pick-six in Chicago's Week 1 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

The 27-year-old is on the way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl in 2018. Through six games, he has 20 combined tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Mack is hugely important to the Bears defense, as few players in the NFL can match the threat he poses as a pass-rusher.

According to Football Outsiders, Chicago ranks 22nd in adjusted sack rate, so the Bears could find it difficult to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks if Mack is out of action for an extended stretch.