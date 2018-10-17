Chelsea Made 'Very Strong Push' for Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani, Says Agent

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 17, 2018

VILLAR PEROSA, ITALY - AUGUST 12: Daniele Rugani of Juventus in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Juventus and Juventus U19 on August 12, 2018 in Villar Perosa, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Chelsea made a "very strong push" to sign centre-back Daniele Rugani from Juventus over the summer, according to the defender's agent, Davide Torchia.

Manager Maurizio Sarri knows Rugani well from their time together at Empoli, but the Blues failed in their attempts to land the Italian, who did not want to leave, Torchia told RMC Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"Chelsea made a very strong push to negotiate, Juve evaluated it, but the player never asked to leave. His objective was to earn his place in the starting XI. Juve believed in the player, and we'll discuss it during the contract renewal talks. It expires in 2021, so there is no urgency, but we cannot wait too long either."

      

