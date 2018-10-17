Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Demands Went Up After Star's 1st Practice

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler made some serious noise during his first practice back with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the preseason, and while common sense might suggest that would hurt his trade value, the team reportedly raised its asking price following the drama-filled session.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t gifdsports), the Timberwolves asked interested suitors for more in a return package than they previously had been seeking. Per Wojnarowski, that signaled that the team was not intent on making a deal.

It's important to note that last month, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski (via Shams Charania), Butler approached Timberwolves management to ask if trade talks were "proceeding in good faith."

Butler's trade request became public the week before training camp opened, leaving Minnesota with little leverage. As the organization engaged in trade talks, the four-time All-Star was excused from working out with the team and preseason games.

However, with the regular season quickly approaching and no deal reached, Butler rejoined his teammates...and it was quite the show.

According to Wojnarowski, Butler's first practice featured him "boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front-office executives in the practice session." Most notably, he reportedly told general manager Scott Layden: "You f--king need me, Scott. You can't win without me."

Darth Amin said on ESPN's The Jump (h/t Miami Heat Beat) that Butler teamed up with the Timberwolves' third-string players and beat the starters in a scrimmage.

Butler opened up about the practice in a sitdown with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and noted that just because he is back with the team, it doesn't mean his relationship with the franchise is fixed:

Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, meaning if the Timberwolves don't agree to a trade, they could lose him for nothing next summer. The Miami Heat are among the teams that have been involved in trade talks. Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that Miami and Minnesota were nearing the finish line on a deal, even exchanging medical information, before negotiations fell apart.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Star Tribune this week that trading Butler would be in the best interest of the organization's future.

For now, though, Butler remains in Minnesota. The Timberwolves open their schedule with a road game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night followed by their home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Given the way the offseason and preseason played out, Butler and Co. will be worth monitoring until the situation is resolved.