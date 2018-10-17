Report: Juventus Ready to Pay Manchester United £65M for Marcus Rashford

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are planning an audacious swoop for Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford and will reportedly bid £65 million for the attacker.

Rashford was one of the stars of the show as England defeated Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League in Seville on Monday. The forward netted past Red Devils team-mate David De Gea.

Steve Goodman of The Sun reported the Italian champions view Rashford as a major prospect and want to steal him away from Old Trafford. However, the player is under contract until 2020, with an additional option of a further 12 months currently in place.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rashford started on the left for England in their shock win over the Spanish, but the 20-year-old could develop into a No. 9 in the coming years.

The Manchester-born talent is blessed with natural pace and skill, but his finishing remains a work in progress as he closes in on 100 games in the Premier League for his club.

Rashford graduated from United's academy under former coach Louis van Gaal, with the iconic Dutch manager fast-tracking the teenager into his first-team in 2015-16.

Current boss Jose Mourinho has continued to use the player in his attack, but his lack of goals has stunted his starting opportunities.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Rashford featured in 35 Premier League games last term, but 18 appearances came from the substitutes bench. The attacker found the back of the net on seven occasions and provided five assists, but he is far from the finished article.

United are unlikely to entertain any offers for Rashford, with the Englishman representing the club's commitment to local talent and youth.

Radio presenter and journalist, Adrian Durham, criticised Rashford for his finishing before England played Spain, per TalkSport. Rashford emphatically answered his doubters, as he aided his country to one of their most famous wins:

After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve have once again become one of the top destinations in the transfer market.

The Old Lady have always held a monopoly on capturing talent plying their trade in Serie A, but they are yet to penetrate the muscle surrounding the Premier League.

Despite their recent issues with results and performances, United remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it was only two years ago they convinced Paul Pogba to turn his back on Turin and find his way back to the Theatre of Dreams.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

It would be a huge shock to see Rashford depart United for any club before the end of his deal, and the team's ownership is intent on hanging onto its best young talent.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Mirror), Rashford is one of four players United will not sell at any time, with Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial making up the quartet reportedly considered as untouchable at Old Trafford.