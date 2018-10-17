AC Milan Reportedly Set to Battle Juventus for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and will battle Italian champions Juventus for the midfielder's signature next summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness), the Rossoneri have emerged as contenders to land the Wales international when his contract expires at the end of the season.

AC Milan recently brought former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis to the San Siro and believe he could be used to help tempt Ramsey into a move to the Serie A side.

