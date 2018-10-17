AC Milan Reportedly Set to Battle Juventus for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 17, 2018

Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London on October 7, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and will battle Italian champions Juventus for the midfielder's signature next summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness), the Rossoneri have emerged as contenders to land the Wales international when his contract expires at the end of the season.

AC Milan recently brought former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis to the San Siro and believe he could be used to help tempt Ramsey into a move to the Serie A side.

     

