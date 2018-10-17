Report: Real Madrid Consider Toni Kroos Sale, Manchester United Very Interested

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly could sell Germany international Toni Kross, with Manchester United in prime position to swoop for the midfielder.

The Red Devils have been consistently linked to the player since his time with Bayern Munich, and they might finally get their man if Los Blancos pull the trigger on his career in Spain.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial (h/t Metro) reported Real president Florentino Perez might be ready to let the German leave due to concerns about his recent performance.

Real reportedly are attracted to the idea of receiving a major transfer fee for Kroos, as they rebuild under new coach Julen Lopetegui. The cash would go towards Perez's next incarnation of a Galactico team in the Spanish capital.

United have suffered an awful few months under former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, and the Red Devils continue to be missing quality in the centre of the park despite continual signings.

Fred was purchased for big money last summer, but the Brazil international has spent large spells on the bench since arriving in Manchester.

Paul Pogba's future remains in doubt after a series of clashes behind the scenes with Mourinho.

Kroos remains an important player for the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium team, and his sale could be a huge mistake by the Real hierarchy.

The German featured in 39 appearances in La Liga and Europe last term, as the club once again facilitated glory in the UEFA Champions League. Kroos netted five goals and provided eight assists, once again proving himself to be one of the best central midfielders in the world.

Kroos recently hinted he is not happy with his increased defensive role under Lopetegui, as the Spaniards struggle for consistency.

Per Metro, the player said: "I like playing deeper, but I’m not Casemiro."

United supporters would be delighted with the arrival of a world-class player with Kross's ability, but the Premier League side must first address issues in defence before an extravagant midfield capture.

The revolving exit door at the Bernabeu will be spinning in the months ahead, but at 28, Kroos still has plenty to offer a rebuilt Madrid team.

Lopetegui's squad appears short of creativity and goals at present, and he needs reinforcements in January to avoid a quick end to his tenure.

Failure will not be tolerated by Perez, even after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Los Blancos must start winning with ease to calm the waters around the rocking ship.